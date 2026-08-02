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Alex residents say poor service delivery dampening voter registration

  • FILE | Board directing to a voter station in a township
  • Image Credits :
  • GroundUp
SABC News

Residents of Alexandra township in Johannesburg say worsening service delivery failures are overshadowing the Electoral Commission’s final voter registration weekend before the November local government elections (LGE).

They have raised concerns about issues including poor waste management and deteriorating infrastructure.

However, the residents have highlighted the importance of voting saying they need to hold their leaders to account.

Jethro Mokoana is one of them, “Where we are as an Alexandra, we are very upset about the service delivery from the city. I mean, I don’t know whether the city is taking the service delivery serious or what, because we cannot keep on complaining about the collection of the rubbish. I know some people will say, no, in Alex we don’t pay, but we deserve to have a service delivery and a proper one. And I can tell you that now, it’s about people are ready to vote and I will encourage everybody to vote. We need to change the situation. It’s affecting even you, I mean, you have to make sure that even your door is closed because of the flyers, they’re all over the place.”

Meanwhile, residents of Madala Hostel in Alexandra are frustrated by the poor and worsening living conditions and are calling on the government to address their concerns.

 

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