IEC in Limpopo urges for more voter registrations on Sunday

The Electoral Commission (IEC) in Limpopo has urged unregistered voters to use the last day of registration at vote stations on Sunday to register on the voters’ roll.

Provincial Electoral Officer Nkaro Mateta says 75 000 people registered in the province on Saturday.

Mateta has called on first time voters to register so that they can exercise their democratic right to vote.

“We are just a bit disappointed comparatively speaking when compared to registration weekend one because around now we have attended to just over 75 000 people that visited our voting stations for various reasons and our main interest are those that are registering for the first time.”

Meanwhile, the IEC in Gauteng says the first day of the final voter registration weekend started smoothly, with voting stations across the province opening their doors to prospective voters.

The registration drive is the last opportunity for eligible citizens to register, verify their details or update their voting addresses before the voters’ roll closes ahead of the official proclamation of the local government election date.

Gauteng remains the country’s largest voting province, with more than 6.6 million registered voters, accounting for just over 23% of South Africa’s electorate.

Electoral officials hope to build on the momentum generated during the first registration weekend in June, which saw millions of voter registration transactions nationwide.