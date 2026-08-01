EFF blames ANC for MEC Makatong’s resignation in Northern Cape

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the Northern Cape has described the resignation of Roads and Public Works MEC Fufe Makatong as a mess created by the African National Congress (ANC).

Makatong is the second MEC to resign in a period of eight months.

She follows former Health MEC Maruping Lekwene, who left Premier Zamani Saul’s Cabinet in November last year.

EFF’s provincial leader Shadrack Tlhaole says, “How do you have an MEC who resigns from her position and is deployed by a party that claims not to accept her resignation as an official in that collective? It just shows that we are led by people who are extremely divided, who survive by disuniting the society of the Northern Cape.”

The ANC in the Northern Cape says Makatong’s intended departure must be dealt with through the appropriate party’s and government’s processes.

This after the party rejected the resignation of Makatong. Makatong, who also serves as the party’s provincial treasurer, announced her resignation from her government role on Saturday, citing lack of communication and consultation in decision-making.

ANC Northern Cape Provincial Secretary Deshi Nxanga says, ” We never discussed her resignation in the organization, not officially, not at PWC, or even at the PEC for that matter. So, we have extended an invitation to her to come see the provincial official on Monday and present her case to the provincial officials so the matter can be processed, and after that we can say what will happen going forward. For now I said we are not accepting her resignation.”