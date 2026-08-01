Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

S Africans must be active citizens and register to vote: Ramaphosa

  • ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa engaging with the public
  • Image Credits :
  • X: MY ANC
SABC News

African National Congress (ANC)  President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged South Africans to be active citizens and get involved in the affairs of their country.

This, as over 11 million eligible voters in the country had not yet registered before this weekend’s voter registration drive.

Ramaphosa was speaking during his party’s voter registration push in Madibeng, outside Brits in the North West.

“Our people must get involved in citizen activism. They must get involved in the affairs of their country. Sitting back and not doing anything about where the country should go is not the right thing to do.”

LGE 2026 | ANC President Ramaphosa encourages NW residents to register to vote:

Meanwhile, Mpumalanga Premier Mandla Ndlovu has called on all citizens to refrain from disrupting voter registration to demonstrate their concerns about service delivery.

The Premier request comes after some residents of Emalahleni embarked on a service delivery protest, which affected two voting stations.

Ndlovu visited some of the voting stations in Barberton to monitor the registration processes.

He has raised concerns about some of the residents who are still reluctant to register to vote.

“In the province, 1.4 million potential voters are not registered. So, we want to request that they must go and vote. The target of the province is to have close to 900 000. But I wanted to have these 1.4 million members voting. But if I can have close to 900 000 new members registering, I would be very happy,” adds Ndlovu.

-Additional reporting by Mthobisi Mkhaliphi

LGE 2026 | Qumbu residents block voting station over service delivery issues:

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News