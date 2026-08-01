S Africans must be active citizens and register to vote: Ramaphosa

African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged South Africans to be active citizens and get involved in the affairs of their country.

This, as over 11 million eligible voters in the country had not yet registered before this weekend’s voter registration drive.

Ramaphosa was speaking during his party’s voter registration push in Madibeng, outside Brits in the North West.

“Our people must get involved in citizen activism. They must get involved in the affairs of their country. Sitting back and not doing anything about where the country should go is not the right thing to do.”

DAY 1| | FINAL VOTER REGISTRATION WEEKEND 🗳 ANC President Cde Cyril Ramaphosa engaged residents in Ward 7, Majakaneng, Bojanala Region, encouraging every eligible South African to register to vote or verify their details on the voters’ roll as the ANC’s Final Voter Registration… pic.twitter.com/VAjSIe9kjp — ANC – African National Congress (@MYANC) August 1, 2026

LGE 2026 | ANC President Ramaphosa encourages NW residents to register to vote:

Meanwhile, Mpumalanga Premier Mandla Ndlovu has called on all citizens to refrain from disrupting voter registration to demonstrate their concerns about service delivery.

The Premier request comes after some residents of Emalahleni embarked on a service delivery protest, which affected two voting stations.

Ndlovu visited some of the voting stations in Barberton to monitor the registration processes.

He has raised concerns about some of the residents who are still reluctant to register to vote.

“In the province, 1.4 million potential voters are not registered. So, we want to request that they must go and vote. The target of the province is to have close to 900 000. But I wanted to have these 1.4 million members voting. But if I can have close to 900 000 new members registering, I would be very happy,” adds Ndlovu.

-Additional reporting by Mthobisi Mkhaliphi

LGE 2026 | Qumbu residents block voting station over service delivery issues: