SABC marks 90th anniversary with Orlando Children’s Home in Soweto

The SABC has turned 90, and instead of keeping the candles and celebrations to itself, it is sharing the milestone with communities across the country.

The first stop was Orlando Children’s Home in Soweto, where a day of food, fun and laughter put the spotlight on the children and the power of giving back.

Orlando Children’s Home Director Mirriam Solani Mazibuko says the SABC’s decision to share its milestone with the home has left them feeling deeply honoured.

“I lack words to thank them sufficiently. SABC is turning 90 years and is coming to say to Orlando, we want to celebrate with children of the community. We want to be with you on this historically. We are just feeling so special and happy, and we want to dance with our children. Thank you, thank you, thank you.”