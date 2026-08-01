Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Ellis confident Banyana Banyana can reach WAFCON quarter-finals

Banyana Banyana Squad.
  • Banyana Banyana Squad.
  • Image Credits :
  • SAFA
SABC

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis believes the fighting spirit her team showed against Ivory Coast in Casablanca Friday night could help them earn a spot in the quarterfinals of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

South Africa scored two late goals to force a 2-2 draw with the Group B leaders.

But Banyana Banyana’s chances of advancing to the next round hang by a thread as they are still bottom of the group with just a single point from two matches.

Ellis realises that Banyana’s chances of advancing to the next round will depend on the result of the other final Group B match between Ivory Coast and Tanzania.

“We said it’s all or nothing. We knew that we really needed to win this game, but it shows the fighting spirit of this team. You know, they never give up. We’re still in it by, I don’t know, a cotton thread, but we’re still in it, but the other results may have to go our way to be able to make sure that we go to the last game, but the fighting spirit of this team you cannot fault.”

Ellis admits her team did not start well against the Ivorians and needs to improve in the next match.

“I don’t think we started really well. We knew that they were going to sit deep; we knew that they were going to close the central spaces, and at times we played right in their hands. If you look at the two goals we conceded, we said they were going to transition from there, but we were not smart at times, and I think showing them in the second half going down the sides because we created that one.”

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News