Police seize R28 million worth of drugs at OR Tambo International

Drugs worth R28 million have been seized by the police at the OR Tambo International Airport.

The bust is as of a result of information received from Crime Intelligence’s Border Integrity Unit regarding a suspected drug consignment.

Upon investigation, a consignment of close to 100 kilograms of cocaine was uncovered on a plane that had just arrived from Brazil.

Police Spokesperson, Athlenda Mathe, “The cargo, which had arrived on a flight from São Paulo, Brazil, was intercepted immediately upon arrival. The 95 kilograms of cocaine were seized at the cargo section of OR Tambo International Airport. No arrests have been effected at this stage. Investigations are ongoing to identify and apprehend those involved in the attempted smuggling operation.”