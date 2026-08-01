Trump orders fresh attack on Iran: Media reports

The Wall Street Journal has been the first to report that the United States (US) President Donald Trump has ordered a fresh attack on Iran to get it to surrender.

The news agency cited officials with knowledge of the decision as saying that the attacks could begin as soon as this weekend and last for a few days.

Trump had earlier reported that he planned to resume heavy military strikes to force the Iranian government to return to the negotiating table.

Trump suggested that were the United States to hit Iran “very hard,” that at some point they would be forced to capitulate.

Those remarks were made during a cabinet meeting at the presidential retreat Camp David, Trump expressing a belief that were Iran hit hard, their ability to militarily respond would “peter out”.

Iran has consistently stood its ground against a mightier military power, refusing to concede control over the key Strait of Hormuz waterway despite international calls for freedom of navigation, including from the United Nations.

Its Revolutionary Guard Corps has consistently vowed reciprocal attacks targeting US interests in the region – with broader downside economic implications globally.

Video | War on Iran | US launched another wave of attacks on Iran