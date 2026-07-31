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Banyana draw with Ivory Coast, remain still alive at WAFCON

  • Banyana Banyana change room
  • Image Credits :
  • Banyana Facebook
Anton Snyman

Banyana Banyana are still alive in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) tournament in Morocco, but just.

South Africa fought back from two-nil down to secure a two-all draw with Ivory Coast in Casablanca courtesy of second half goals by Thembi Kgatlana and Hildah Magaia.

Magaia’s equaliser was scored seconds before the final whistle.

With the draw, Banyana earned their first point in Group B from two matches and trail Ivory Coast by three points. They will now have to rely on other results going their way to progress to the knockout stage.

Tanzania, who are on three points, will book their place in the quarterfinals with a win over Burkina Faso in this evening’s other Group B match in Casablanca.

Banyana’s last group match is against Burkina Faso on Tuesday.

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