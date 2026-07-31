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All Blacks fans flock to Cape Town Stadium

New Zealand players perform a haka before the match at Yokohama International Stadium in Japan on October 26, 2024.
  • New Zealand players perform a haka before the match starts.
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
SABC

Cape Town Stadium was filled with excitement this afternoon when All Blacks fans came out in their numbers to show their support for the team.

This is ahead of the start of their tour for the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry matches.

The traditional welcome celebrated the arrival of New Zealand’s national team as one of rugby’s greatest rivalries prepares to enter a new chapter, with the All Blacks set to face several South African franchises and a test series against the world champion Springboks that will be played over the next few weeks.

All Blacks fans shared messages of support during the welcome event in Cape Town: “I just want to wish the All Blacks the best of luck with their rivalry tour. It’s so amazing to have them in our country, and we are standing behind you boys. Go for it, boys; go for it.”

“I just want to say to the All Blacks, you are very welcome in Cape Town, South Africa. We wish you all of the best for the tour, and we want you to do very well. Do your absolute best and make the All Blacks supporters proud,” says another supporter.

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