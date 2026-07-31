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Lt-Gen Modise announced as new Mpumalanga SAPS Commissioner

  • Lt-Gen Modise and Acting National Commissioner Puleng Dimpane
  • Image Credits :
  • Tumelo Machogo
SABC News

Lieutenant-General Apaphia Modise has been announced as the new Police Commissioner for Mpumalanga.

Acting National Police Commissioner Lieutenant -General Puleng Dimpane made the announcement in Bethal, Mpumalanga.

Modise is taking over from acting Provincial Commissioner Zeth Mkhwanazi.

Mkhwanazi had been acting as the Provincial Commissioner after the suspension of Semakaleng Manamela whose contract ended in June.

Manamela was first suspended in 2022 and again in 2024.

She was suspended for alleged corruption, misuse of state resources and abuse of staff.

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