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Kruger National Park welcomes 24 new field rangers

  • [File image]: Field rangers at the Kruger National Park.
  • Image Credits :
  • Kruger National Park
SABC News

The Kruger National Park in Mpumalanga has welcomed 24 field rangers into the park.

This is as the park commemorates International Rangers’ Day at the Paul Kruger Gate.

The park held a ceremony to honour and support its rangers.

The newly recruited field rangers say they have joined the park because they want to play a role in nature conservation, “I am one of the bravest, and I watched a movie of rhino poaching then I wanted to be one of those people who participate and save the rhino.”

“I chose this career path in looking at that each and every day whatever we have keeps on vanishing, so I chose to be part of those that are protecting the nature and making sure that the next generation gets to witness what we have witnessed before,” a ranger says.

“The reason I went to training for field ranger is because when I was young, we used to visit the park, so I always wanted to be a ranger, and the reason is to protect,” another ranger says.

Meanwhile, 63-year-old Derrick Mashale, who is a field ranger due to retire soon, says during his career he has faced a number of challenges.

“As a ranger, there are many challenges. Of course, a ranger is a conversant, but, of course, you come across challenges, especially human challenges with regard to wildlife crime or what they call poaching. Those are the challenging moments that one has encountered in my career, but because better training that one has received in the earlier years, we have managed to survive, and we have managed to continue doing what we can do best in terms of protecting our heritage here at the Kruger National Park.”

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