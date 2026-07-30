Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Gauteng PKTT finds body of missing EFF member in Delmas

  • The late EFF member Aaron Makola
  • Image Credits :
  • EFF Gauteng Facebook
Horisani Sithole

The Gauteng Political Killings Task Team (GP PKTT) has found the body of an Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) member, 51-year-old Aaron Makola who was reported missing in Bronkhorstspruit.

According to the investigation, the EFF member went missing on 10 July 2026.

His vehicle was found abandoned on 11 July 2026.

The Gauteng Political Killings Task Team commenced its investigation into the matter on Monday, 20 July 2026, after engaging with the family and obtaining crucial information relating to his disappearance.

An extensive investigation led members of the GP PKTT to Delmas on Thursday where the EFF member was found.

National Spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe says, “Preliminary investigations indicate that he had been shot and killed before his body was dumped in a bush. The deceased has since been positively identified by his family.”

Mathe adds, “Investigations are at an advanced stage to identify and apprehend those responsible for the murder, including both the perpetrators and any individuals who may have orchestrated the crime.”

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News