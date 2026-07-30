Gauteng PKTT finds body of missing EFF member in Delmas

The Gauteng Political Killings Task Team (GP PKTT) has found the body of an Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) member, 51-year-old Aaron Makola who was reported missing in Bronkhorstspruit.

According to the investigation, the EFF member went missing on 10 July 2026.

His vehicle was found abandoned on 11 July 2026.

The Gauteng Political Killings Task Team commenced its investigation into the matter on Monday, 20 July 2026, after engaging with the family and obtaining crucial information relating to his disappearance.

An extensive investigation led members of the GP PKTT to Delmas on Thursday where the EFF member was found.

National Spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe says, “Preliminary investigations indicate that he had been shot and killed before his body was dumped in a bush. The deceased has since been positively identified by his family.”

Mathe adds, “Investigations are at an advanced stage to identify and apprehend those responsible for the murder, including both the perpetrators and any individuals who may have orchestrated the crime.”