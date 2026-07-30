Zimbabwe says spent $5 million on repatriation of citizens from SA

Zimbabwe’s Treasury says it has spent close to five million US dollars on the repatriation and reintegration of citizens returning from South Africa.

This after protests against undocumented immigration in the country.

According to the latest government figures, more than 115 000 Zimbabwean nationals have returned from South Africa since the onset of the migration crisis.

More than 36 000 have been repatriated through government-facilitated arrangements, while close to 80 000 returned to the country through self-repatriation.

Zimbabwe’s Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube said the financial resources were being directed towards transportation, temporary accommodation, food assistance, health services, and other essential support aimed at ensuring the safe return and reintegration of affected citizens.

“Government is implementing a returnee reintegration and economic empowerment programme, aimed at facilitating the orderly reintegration of returnees into their communities, while leveraging their skills, experience and entrepreneurial capabilities to drive inclusive economic growth.”