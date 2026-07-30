One dead after fire breaks out at apartment in Sea Point

The roof of an apartment has collapsed in High Level Road in Sea Point, Cape Town after a fire broke out on Thursday afternoon.

City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services says they were notified of an apartment on fire.

Spokesperson Jermaine Carelse says crews from several fire stations responded to the blaze.

Carelse says CPR was unsuccessfully performed on an adult male who lived on the top floor.

“Medical staff performed CPR on an adult male who live on the top floor, however CPR was terminated. Crews making use of the turntable ladder extinguished the fire. The fire is not contained at this stage.”