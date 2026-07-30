IDAC chief investigator Dylan Perumal placed on suspension: Kubayi

Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi says IDAC chief investigator Dylan Perumal has been placed on suspension alongside senior IDAC investigators Brian Padayachee and Suneel Bellochun.

Their suspension comes amid allegations at the Madlanga Commission that they were involved in the fabrication of witness statements, case manipulation as well as abuse of power.

Kubayi, alongside National Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Andy Mothibi, was addressing the media at the NPA’s headquarters in Pretoria on the latest developments at IDAC.

“I have as the minister placed Mr Dylan Perumal on suspension from his position as the chief investigator of South Africa’s Investigative Directorate Against Corruption pending disciplinary action and disciplinary processes. And the NDPP in terms of his powers has started a disciplinary process for employees within his purview who have been found wanting at IDAC and that has commenced. Mr Brian Padayachee and Mr Suneel Bellochun have already been suspended pending disciplinary proceedings against them.”

Kubayi further says that the process of vetting an acting head at IDAC is under way after former head of the Directorate Andrea Johnson asked to be released of her duties.