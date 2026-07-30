Suspect arrested for attempted cable theft in Ficksburg, Free State

Free State police have arrested a 35-year-old suspect from Meqheleng near Ficksburg for allegedly attempting to dig a trench to steal underground cables.

The suspect was also found in possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition.

Police spokesperson Mmako Mophiring says patrollers spotted three suspects digging a trench with the intention of stealing underground cables.

When the patrollers approached them, two suspects fled the scene on foot, and one was successfully apprehended.

The suspect has been charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

He is expected to appear before the Ficksburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday.