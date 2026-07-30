Gerrie Nel: “Mastermind” behind Senzo Meyiwa murder still at large

Afriforum’s Private Prosecutions head, Gerrie Nel, says he believes that there is a mastermind behind Senzo Meyiwa’s murder.

Nel was speaking to SABC News during an exclusive interview.

Accused number three, Mthobisi Mncube, is expected to continue with his testimony at the High Court in Pretoria about his alleged involvement in Meyiwa’s murder.

Mncube and four others are on trial for the murder of the Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa in October 2014.

Nel says he remains on a watching brief for the Meyiwas.

He says, “And that answer to that question is, there should be somebody else. And I’m sure that anybody that followed this trial must have at some stage said, perhaps Nel was correct. There must be a mastermind because the evidence just points to it. So I’m still saying that, but I do think that we have 5 accused before court. I think that the state presented a strong case. That was clear when there was an application for the discharge of the state’s case, that there’s a strong case.”