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Body found in shallow grave in Hammarsdale, KZN

  • Community members point to where the body was found.
  • Image Credits :
  • Mondli Radebe
Mlondi Radebe

The discovery of the body of 20-year-old Zothani Zungu from Mlaba village in Hammarsdale, KwaZulu-Natal, has left his family devastated.

According to his family, Zungu had been missing for two months after he was last seen with a group of friends.

They were informed by police that his decomposing body had been found buried in a shallow grave approximately one kilometre from the family home.

Police have arrested two suspects, aged 19 and 20, in connection with the case.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Amanda Funani says investigations are ongoing.

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