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SA swimmers clock up 13 medals at Commonwealth Games

  • South Africa's Aimee Canny in action during the women's 200m individual medley final.
  • Image Credits :
  • Commonwealth Games
Anton Snyman

South Africa’s swimmers have improved on their medals tally from the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games with more than a session remaining of the 2026 edition of the Games in Glasgow.

Para swimmers, Nathan Hendricks and Danicka Vyncke, added two silver medals to their tally on day five, to take their total to 13 for the Games.

Hendricks, who won South Africa’s first medal – a gold in the men’s S13 100 meters freestyle last weekend, finished second in the 50 meters freestyle.

He was beaten by Scotland’s Stephen Clegg who touched first in 24.84 seconds.

Vyncke was second in the women’s S13 50 meters freestyle final behind Australia’s Kirralee Hayes.

 

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