Global fight against HIV is at a critical turning point: Report

A new UNAIDS report, released at the 26th International AIDS Conference, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil has warned that the global fight against HIV is at a critical turning point, with funding cuts threatening to reverse decades of progress.

The special report indicates that reductions in international funding and cuts to HIV prevention and community services are likely to fuel a resurgence of the epidemic.

Despite HIV infections and AIDS-related deaths being at their lowest levels in more than 30 years, UNAIDS says the global response is now extremely fragile.

The report estimates that 1.2 million people acquired HIV in 2025, while 570 000 died from AIDS-related illnesses.

Without urgent action and renewed investment, more than three million people could become infected by 2030.

UNAIDS is calling on governments and international partners to restore funding, strengthen prevention programmes and protect community-led HIV services to keep the world on track to end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.