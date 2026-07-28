Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Long queues of trucks at Beitbridge Border Post finally moving: BMA

  • Long queues of freight trucks on the corridor leading to the Beitbridge Port of Entry.
  • Image Credits :
  • Border Management Authority
SABC News

Border Management Authority (BMA) says the long queue of trucks traffic at the Beitbridge Border Post is finally moving.

The gridlock of trucks began on the weekend where it stretched to about 20 km.

BMA commander at the border post, Ntakuseni Lambani says the truck stops on the N1 corridor are also assisting re-routing the trucks to ease congestion.

Lambani also says that the transport authorities have also agreed to suspend the movement of abnormal trucks.

“We have engaged our counterparts in Zimbabwe to try and find solutions to this problem we also engaged the truck park owners on the corridor. We have also engaged with provincial traffic departments to assist us to suspend the movement of abnormal trucks. If we can suspend their movements for few days or so, then it will allow us to decongest the corridor. As of now we are at about 8 km long of traffic at the border and if you can compare that to where we were last week Friday, we have seen massive improvements.”

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News