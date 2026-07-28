Long queues of trucks at Beitbridge Border Post finally moving: BMA

Border Management Authority (BMA) says the long queue of trucks traffic at the Beitbridge Border Post is finally moving.

The gridlock of trucks began on the weekend where it stretched to about 20 km.

BMA commander at the border post, Ntakuseni Lambani says the truck stops on the N1 corridor are also assisting re-routing the trucks to ease congestion.

Lambani also says that the transport authorities have also agreed to suspend the movement of abnormal trucks.

“We have engaged our counterparts in Zimbabwe to try and find solutions to this problem we also engaged the truck park owners on the corridor. We have also engaged with provincial traffic departments to assist us to suspend the movement of abnormal trucks. If we can suspend their movements for few days or so, then it will allow us to decongest the corridor. As of now we are at about 8 km long of traffic at the border and if you can compare that to where we were last week Friday, we have seen massive improvements.”