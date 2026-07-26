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IDAC head Andrea Johnson seeks immediate release from office

  • Independent Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) head Advocate Andrea Johnson appears before Madlanga Commission.
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News
Canny Maphanga

Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) Head Advocate Andrea Johnson has written to the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP), Advocate Andy Mothibi, and the Presidency seeking immediate release from office.

In the letter, seen by SABC News, Johnson describes the past five months as challenging, adding that the “attacks” on both her person and official capacity have been unprecedented.

Johnson is currently before the Madlanga Commission over allegations of improper conduct in her past as a senior public prosecutor and currently at IDAC, under her watch.

The testimony has raised questions about her fitness to hold office, but Johnson holds the view that the country cannot afford another commission.

She instead seeks permission to be released from office immediately.

Madlanga Commission Wrap | IDAC mounts case on Gen Khumalo, Mokwele off a referral that says nothing:

Meanwhile, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Kaizer Kganyago, has confirmed that NDPP Adv Andy Mothibi received a letter from Johnson, but would not comment further.

The Presidency remains mum on the said letter or whether President Cyril Ramaphosa, in terms of his power, will heed to the request.

Madlanga Commission | IDAC head grilled on testimony contradictions: 

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