Presidency yet to comment on Andrea Johnson resignation reports

The Presidency has not commented on reports that the head of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC), Andrea Johnson, wants to resign amid the growing scrutiny following her testimony at the Madlanga Commission.

Advocate Johnson faced a grilling last week as evidence raised questions on the credibility of some of IDAC’s cases looking into police crime intelligence.

The testimony further produced several complaints from interested parties filed to the Legal Practice Council and the IDAC oversight judge.

Johnson is said to have requested in a letter that she be relieved of her duties, but the Presidency would not be drawn on the reported letter nor on whether the President, in terms of his power, will heed the request.

Meanwhile, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson has confirmed that NDPP Adv Andy Mothibi received a letter from Johnson, but would not comment further on its contents.

Madlanga Commission | IDAC head grilled on testimony contradictions: