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DA opposes draft employment Equity Code

  • File | Unemployment graphic.
  • Image Credits :
  • Creative Commons
SABC News

The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it will oppose what it calls the “job-killing” draft Employment Equity Code that’s been gazetted by Employment and Labour Minister Nomakhosazana Meth.

The party says if implemented, the code will force businesses to shape their employment plans around government-set racial and gender targets.

The code was gazetted last week.

The DA says in a statement that the draft code puts prescribed sectoral targets in terms of section 15A of the Employment Equity Act into practice in workplaces.

The DA says it is already challenging section 15A and the minister’s power to prescribe the targets.

The party says hiring decisions should be driven by skills, merit and the needs of businesses, not increasingly prescriptive government targets.

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