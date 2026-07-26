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GOOD, Rise Mzansi prioritise ethical leaders for Mayoral candidates

  • GOOD and Rize Mzansi leadership.
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  • X: @Rise_Mzansi
SABC News

The GOOD Party and Rise Mzansi say ethical leaders who are not implicated in corruption at state inquiries, like the Madlanga Commission, are top of their list for mayoral candidates.

South Africa goes to the polls in local government elections on November 4.

The parties announced Tshwane’s current MMC for Economic Development and Spatial Planning, Sarah Mabotsa, as their joint mayoral candidate.

The parties’ top leadership gathered in Pretoria at the weekend to announce their Tshwane candidacy.

Rise Mzansi leader, Songezo Zibi says, “You will notice that in this city, there is a commission going on, the Madlanga Commission. I have not heard anyone from the GOOD Party or Rise being mentioned in that inquiry, so we don’t do the politics of corruption. We don’t do the politics of tenders. We don’t tell people to go and get a piece of land so that you can get a tender to remove them, and then you say you stand for the Black child.”

LGE 2026 | GOOD Party, RISE Mzansi back Mabotsa for Tshwane:

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