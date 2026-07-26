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Truck drivers worried about safety due to delays at Beitbridge

  • Long queue of trucks at Beitbridge Border
  • Image Credits :
  • BMA supplied
SABC News

Truck drivers are stranded in a 20-kilometre traffic queue on the N1 near the Beitbridge Border Post in Musina, Limpopo.

They are becoming apprehensive fearing for their safety whilst waiting for such a long period.

The traffic congestion is reportedly caused by delays in screening and scanning procedures on the Zimbabwean side of the border.

The backlog is disrupting several routes in and around Musina and causing major travel delays.

One of the drivers Wallace Pakonda says they are forced to leave their trucks and cargo unattended to buy food and water.

“Security is our main problem here because as you can see during the night mainly, we are afraid because there’s no security and also to buy food it becomes a problem because you have to leave the truck here and go to town which is not safe. So, it’s a very huge problem.”

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