Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Alleged mastermind behind murder of DA’s Dyokwe arrested

  • Sinovuyo Dyokwe, DA by-election candidate
  • Image Credits :
  • Supplied: DA
SABC News

Western Cape police say they have arrested the alleged mastermind behind the killing of DA candidate councillor, Sinovuyo Miranda Dyokwe last month.

Dyokwe was gunned down in Du Noon on her way home from a voter registration venue on the 20th of June.

Police spokesperson Andre Traut says the 37-year-old suspect was arrested on Saturday during a joint intelligence-driven operation in Parklands.

He says preliminary investigations indicate that Dyokwe had allegedly been a victim of extortion.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of murder and extortion. The investigation continues.

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News