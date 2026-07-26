Alleged mastermind behind murder of DA’s Dyokwe arrested

Western Cape police say they have arrested the alleged mastermind behind the killing of DA candidate councillor, Sinovuyo Miranda Dyokwe last month.

Dyokwe was gunned down in Du Noon on her way home from a voter registration venue on the 20th of June.

Police spokesperson Andre Traut says the 37-year-old suspect was arrested on Saturday during a joint intelligence-driven operation in Parklands.

He says preliminary investigations indicate that Dyokwe had allegedly been a victim of extortion.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of murder and extortion. The investigation continues.