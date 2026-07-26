ACM calls for Maluti-a-Phofung’s equitable share be released urgently

The African Content Movement (ACM) has called on the National Treasury to urgently release equitable share funds to the Maluti-a-Phofung Local Municipality to enable the payment of workers’ salaries.

The party says this would allow workers to prioritise their families and other basic necessities.

It has blamed the ANC-led municipality for what it describes as years of financial mismanagement and an overreliance on national government grants.

In a statement, the ACM’s deputy secretary-general Nomathemba Mopeli says municipalities should generate their own revenue instead of depending on equitable share allocations to pay salaries.

It has also called for accountability against those responsible for the municipality’s financial crisis.