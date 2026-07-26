Tanzania intensifies screening as DRC’s Ebola cases surpass 3 000

Tanzania has intensified border health screenings at its key ports and airports to prevent the importation of the Ebola virus from the neighboring Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), where the outbreak shows no sign of abating.

According to the DRC’s Ministry of Health, as of Saturday, the country had recorded over 3000 confirmed Ebola cases and over a thousand deaths since the epidemic began.

In response, all of the DRC’s neighbors have stepped up preventive measures, with Tanzania implementing stringent protocols at its major transit hubs.

Nelson Johh is a health officer at Kigoma Lake Port, “So, before they disembark from the boat or in a vessel, we are doing most of the screening interventions through thermal scanner and handheld thermal scanners. We are checking the temperature and to see those which have been highlighted or those with rising temperature before they are taken for secondary screening.”