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ATM to approach ConCourt over impeachment ruling

  • Constitutional Court.
  • Image Credits :
  • GroundUp
Zalene Merrington

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) says it has instructed its lawyers to approach the Constitutional Court on an urgent basis to seek clarity on the judgment of the Western Cape High Court this week, that granted President Cyril Ramaphosa’s bid to interdict Parliament’s Impeachment Committee.

The interdict is applicable to public hearings or testimonies.

The ATM, a respondent in the matter, was also the party that initiated the Section 89 process in Parliament.

Spokesperson for the party Zama Ntshona says they want to seek clarity on the implementation and effect of the Western Cape High Court’s order.

He added that they regard this as a necessary effort to ensure certainty regarding the responsibilities of Parliament, the authority of the Constitutional Court and the continuation of the Section 89 process.

“A dissenting judgment found that the President had failed to establish a case for interim relief, underscoring the complexity and the importance of constitutional questions that are at stake. More importantly, the Constitutional Court had already directed Parliament to proceed with this process after referring the independent panel’s report to the Impeachment Committee. It is therefore imperative that the Constitutional Court clarifies whether the implementation of its own order can be suspended by a lower court .”

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