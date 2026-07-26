HRC releases damning report for some facilities in NW

The Human Rights Commission (HRC) in the North West has released a damning report on non-compliance at facilities belonging to the SAPS, the Departments of Correctional Services and Public Works and Infrastructure.

The commission investigated the state of police stations and correctional facilities in the province from 2023 to 2025.

The commission says out of 86 police stations, 66 are not compliant with the Occupational Health and Safety Act. Furthermore, the HRC found that there was a lack of maternity facilities, fire drills and adequate food supply in 10 correctional facilities in the province.

Shirley Mlombo is the HRC manager in North West, “As we were doing monitoring work, we kept picking up the same issues in those facilities. issues relating to infrastructure, issues relating to overcrowding, vehicle shortages and staffing shortages amongst others. As we kept picking up the same issues and in various stations, we realised that the issues are not isolated, but they are systemic issues which warranted to be looked at and investigated by the South African Human Rights Commission at the systematic level.”