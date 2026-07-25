NUM concludes five-year wage deal with South Deep Mine

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), has concluded a five-year wage agreement with Gold Fields’ South Deep Mine.

The multi-year agreement, negotiated in collaboration with the United Association of South Africa, is effective from the first of March to the 28th of February, 2031.

The agreement includes adjustments made to the Housing Allowance, Medical Incapacity Benefit, and Funeral Benefit.

Gold Fields has also approved a discretionary, one-off cash incentive of R50 000 for permanent and fixed-term employees with at least 12 months of continuous service and R10 000 for non-permanent employees on active or residual learnerships, experiential learning, and related programs with at least six months of continuous service.

Vuyo Gubanxa, NUM South Deep Branch secretary, says, “What is good is that there was unity of people in the synergies in terms of the strength of both unions fighting together to ensure that workers get what they want. It was not an easy experience because it took the whole five months, starting from the 30th of March to the 23rd. Ideal could have achieved 10 digits across all wage categories, but what we achieved, much as it is not ideal, is the best in the circumstances.”