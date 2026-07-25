Private Bloemfontein hospital, FS Health Dept address surgery backlog

A private hospital in Bloemfontein has partnered with the Free State Department of Health to address the backlog of more than 4 000 cases, including cataract removal and urology backlog.

Through the initiative, Emoya Med has already conducted six high-cost surgeries as part of their Mandela Month contribution. A total of ten patients who needed cataract removal and urology-related surgeries were identified.

The department’s MEC, Monyatso Mahlatsi says they approached Emoya Med due to their huge backlog, shortage of staff, and infrastructure limitations such as lack of readiness of government theatres.

“We came here to witness the beginning of a number of procedures that which the hospital is doing to assist us as the Department of Health in terms of our backlog following the discussions that we’ve had with Emoya Med and other private facilities in the province. So we are excited that Emoya Med today they are assisting 10 patients who will not be paying a single cent, they are doing it at their own cost, and we are excited about that because it’s assisting our people.”

Mahlatsi adds that the department has a long-term plan to ensure that the waiting list is cleared.

The Emoya Med hospital says it will carry all costs of the surgeries. General surgeon specializing in Gastroenterology Dr. Vivian Simmons says he is hopeful that such initiative will be extended to other hospitals and done on a yearly basis.

The initiative is giving patients an opportunity to regain their health. Some had this to say:

“Got a phone call telling me Emoya would like to help with the surgery. So from there after I got the call I’m here and I’m really grateful and happy as well that you know the community Emoya is doing something for the community.”

“I am satisfied very much and this morning when I arrived here it did not even take long and they were already assiting me.”

The hospital says it will do a cost analysis of all the procedures and decide on the viability of conducting more surgeries post Mandela Month.

Reporting Kamohelo Tsotetsi