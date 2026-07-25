Family, friends and supporters say final goodbyes to Jayden Adams

The late Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana midfielder, Jayden Adams has been hailed as someone who showed great determination, courage, and an unwavering commitment to constantly improve inspiring teammates and supporters alike.

Adams’ life reflected the character of a player who always put his country first. He died unexpectedly on 11 July at the age of 25, just weeks after representing South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

His funeral service was held in Stellenbosch.

Family, friends and football supporters came together in Stellenbosch to say their final goodbyes to Jayden Adams.

The memories he created and the joy he brought to millions were honoured, and the pride with which he represented his club and his country.

His father, Juanito Adams says his untimely passing is an immeasurable loss to his family, friends and teammates.

“Many people dream to meet their favourite soccer player but I can tell you all today my wife and I raised our favourite soccer player. You get the goats like Messi and Ronaldo, but I can tell you today Jayden was a goat.”

His team Chairperson, Tloepie Motsepe says he is a great loss to Sundowns.

“I like to call a quiet charisma, most charismatic people, when they enter the room, you know they are there, because they loud. But Jayden is the opposite, he filled the room, without saying very much he never demanded attention and somehow he proceeded. There was something about him that naturally drew people towards people wanted to be around him, they wanted to know him, and once they did it was very hard not to like him.”

Bafana Bafana coach, Hugo Brooos says he still cannot believe that he is gone.

“It’s really a very sad day. Maybe one of the saddest days in my life to lose such a guy, a nice guy a player who’s gone too soon, such a bright future ahead of him but life can be very unfair.”

Western Cape Minister for Sports, Arts and Culture, Ricardo Mackenzie says Jayden’s football journey was one of dedication, resilience, and exceptional talent.

“Our condolences to the family to the football fraternity. The people of Stellenbosch Jayden stayed here, this is his home town and this is his foundation that enabled him to represent us as a country. As South Africa we’re very proud of him. We’re proud of his achievements and on behalf of the Western Cape government we express our deepest condolences to him and the adams family.”

He was described as an inspiration to young footballers in his home town of Stellenbosch, as well as across South Africa.

“Today is a very sad day, a sad day for South Africa and in particular a sad day for the local people. Because parents use Jayden’s name here to inspire their children, they say play, you’re going to be like Jayden one day. So today we didnt only lose a football player, we lost the biggest inspiration Stellenbosch has ever seen. When Sundowns bought him, it was big news, here young kids here believed that they could be like Jayden one day. So Jayden will live on forever in our hearts and in our minds and when we think about inspiration,” says National Sports Minister, Gayton Mckenzie.

CAF President, Patrice Motsepe says beyond his footballing ability, Jayden will be remembered for his humility and the respect he showed to teammates, coaches, opponents, and fans.

“He made all of us so proud. He made the people of Stellenbosch, the people of Cape Town, the people of the Western Cape, the people of South Africa very very proud and its a very emotional day for everybody and we are here to express our condolonces to his parents, his family, to his loved ones. And I’m also glad the chairman of Mamelodi Sundowns said that Mamelodi Sundowns will always be there to support and help the family. Its very very important.”

While the career of Jayden Adams promised many more unforgettable moments, the legacy he leaves behind is one of excellence, perseverance, and hope.