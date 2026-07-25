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City Power pays over R4bn towards Eskom debt

  • Eskom offices
  • Image Credits :
  • GroundUP
Nothando Magudulela

The Johannesburg city electricity distributor, City Power, has made a payment of over R4 billion towards its overdue electricity debt of more than R5 billion.

Eskom in a statement says it received the payment while the Promotion of Administrative Justice Act (PAJA) consultation continues.

It’s a process which was initiated by Eskom in May amid the city’s overdue electricity debt. City Power has since committed to make another payment to the national power utility by 21st August.

The consultation process has been extended to the 22nd of August to allow Eskom to complete its assessment of the representations received.

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena says, “While Eskom acknowledges the progress made and the payments received, the overdue debt has not yet been fully settled. The PAJA consultation process remains ongoing and has been extended to 22 August 2026 to allow Eskom to complete its assessment of the representations received and to monitor the city’s compliance with its electricity account obligations and the payment commitments it has made.”

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