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Judgment reserved in Carrim’s Madlanga Commission application

  • Suliman Carrim appearing before the Madlanga Commission, 6 February 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News
Sibahle Motha

The Madlanga Commission has reserved judgment in the postponement application brought by North-West businessman Suliman Carrim, with the ruling to be delivered on a date yet to be announced.

Carrim, who suffered a heart attack in April this year, has been unable to testify before the Commission due to ill health.

Evidence leader Advocate Adila Hassim, who opposed the application, presented CCTV footage and cellphone geolocation data which she said showed that Carrim frequently left the medical facility where he was receiving treatment for extended periods.

Hassim argued that the evidence contradicts affidavits filed by Carrim’s wife and treating doctor, which claim that his movements were restricted and tightly controlled.

“The analysis of the maps and the geolocation data and what they show is that almost every single day Mr. Carrim leaves the facility and that on most days he’s out of the facility for at least eight hours, sometimes longer which is what my learned friend was objecting to. The inverse inpatient reference that was made in the answering affidavit was that he spends more time outside of the facility than he does inside the facility is really the point of that so what we get now is a materially different picture from what we first had.”

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