Namaqualand given pre-spring burst of colour

The world-famous Namaqualand daisies have transformed the normally Karoo-like landscape into a burst of colour.

Carpets of bright yellow, orange, purple and white daisies stretch across the landscape. The annual bloom provides an economic boost to the region with thousands of tourists visiting.

Tourists Jan Steyn and Sandi Kiss says this year’s flower season has exceeded their expectations.

“The flowers are beautiful, I think it’s better than last year, but the flowers are still coming.”

“I think it’s absolutely amazing, the flowers are looking beautiful now already. It’s quite early in the season, but it’s looking beautiful. I think later on the bulbs come out, but now the daisies are everywhere and it’s just absolutely stunning.”