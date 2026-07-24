Traditional healer from KwaMashu arrested for 2020 triple murders

A popular traditional healer from KwaMashu in the north of Durban has been arrested in connection with the murder of an ANC Youth League member and two metro police officers in 2020.

It’s alleged that he ordered the killings because he suspected one of the metro police officers, Lindokuhle Madonsela of having an affair with his wife.

Youth League member Thamsanqa Gcabashe was allegedly mistaken for Madonsela when he was shot dead outside his home in Mpumalanga township in May 2020.

Madonsela was killed 14 days later in an ambush outside his home when colleague Ndumiso Thusi came to pick him up for work. Both were killed in that incident.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe says the traditional healer is expected to appear in the Hammersdale Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

“To date, six individuals have been charged in connection with the murders, including ANC branch committee member from Hammersdale, Holy Shozi. The accused face charges relating to murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Meanwhile, the case against the five previously arrested accused has been postponed for pre-trial proceedings in the Durban High Court.”