Ramaphosa lauds struggle stalwart Shantavothie Naidoo Tweedie

President Cyril Rampahosa has lauded the late Liberation struggle stalwart, Shantavothie Naidoo Tweedie for the contribution she made to the liberation of this country.

Tweedie affectionately known as “Shanthie” died on Thursday night.

The President says the passing of the late activist is an opportunity for the nation to revisit and pay tribute to the role she played to the country’s struggle for freedom.

He further added that the only way to repay her is to honour her sacrifice and leadership and continue to make South Africa a nation that works for all, especially women.

She cut her teeth into activism at a tender age, at school, she also became active in the then Transvaal Indian Youth Congress, the Federation of South African Women, COSATU and the ANC, she further worked at the Solomon Mahlangu Freedom College in Tanzania.