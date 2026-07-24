DJ Warras murder pre-trial hearing postponed to July 27

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has postponed the pre-trial hearing of two suspects in the murder of media personality Warrick Stock to Monday, 27 July.

The presiding judge delayed proceedings because of issues relating to the murder docket.

Stock, otherwise known as “DJ Warras”, was shot dead in December last year in the Johannesburg city centre.

The alleged shooter and Mozambican national, Armindo Pacula, appeared in person, while his co-accused, the alleged orchestrator of the killing, Victor Majola, was not present due to what the defence referred to as administrative prison authority issues.

Pacula and Majola are charged with premeditated murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Judge William Karam of the Johannesburg High Court says, “Accordingly, the pre-trial cannot proceed, and there are further issues relating to docket content. Your natter is postponed to Monday, the 27th of July 2026. And you are to remain in custody. Just then, also for the purpose of the record, the one issue relating to the docket content, the court notes that a meeting is to be held next Wednesday between counsel for the state as well as counsel for accused number 2 in order that this issue may be sorted out. It is noted further that on Monday, the 27th of July 2026, the matter is to be postponed for a further two weeks, subject, of course, to what accused number 2 may say on Monday, to deal with the funding of his private counsel, so that they can be fully instructed in the matter.

DJ Warras murder accused back in court – 24 July 2026