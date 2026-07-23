BOSA terminates Ayanda Allie’s membership

Build One South Africa (BOSA) has terminated the membership of Ayanda Allie, its sole representative in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature.

In a statement, the party announced that its Board had resolved to terminate Allie’s membership following the conclusion of an internal disciplinary process which began in July last year.

It says in accordance with the Party’s Constitution, Allie was afforded the opportunity to appeal the Board’s decision but has elected not to exercise that right, thus making the decision final.

BOSA has thanked Allie for her service to the party and to the people of Gauteng.