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IDAC pursuing corruption charges against Mokwele questioned

Investigative Directorate Against Corruption Head Advocate Andrea Johnson appears before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on 22 July 2026.
  • Investigative Directorate Against Corruption Head Advocate Andrea Johnson appears before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on 22 July 2026.
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  • SABC News
Sibahle Motha

The Madlanga Commission has questioned the legal basis for corruption charges pursued by Investigative Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) against former BMW engineer turned Crime Intelligence Brigadier Dineo Mokwele.

Commissioner Sesi Baloyi challenged IDAC head Andrea Johnson on claims that Mokwele’s appointment constituted gratification under the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act (PRECCA).

Johnson, who continued her testimony before the Commission on Thursday, is expected to return next Monday to conclude her evidence.

Baloyi argued that there was no evidence to support that allegation.

“If you do not have documents that show the facts on which this charge or this 25.3 is founded, if you don’t have any such documents, then this was an arbitrary decision not based on any facts, and because of it being an arbitrary decision, it is a use of investigative powers for ulterior purposes. If it is not explained satisfactorily for ulterior purposes, then we have to ask the question, what was the purpose?”

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