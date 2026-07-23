Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Oil prices breach 100-dollar mark

  • Oil seen pouring out of a pipe
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
Tshepo Mongoai

Global oil prices have breached the 100 dollar -a-barrel mark following a sharp escalation in Middle East geopolitical tensions.

​The spike comes after Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for missile and drone strikes targeting two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea.

Analysts warn that continued conflict in the region threatens vital maritime trade routes, raising immediate fears of broader disruptions to global energy supplies.

The rand is trading at R16.74 to the US dollar, R22.29 to the pound sterling, and R19.03 to the euro.

Stocks on Wall Street are red. The Dow Jones is down 0.8 and the Nasdaq composite is 1.3 percent lower.

European markets have extended losses in afternoon trade. Britain’s FTSE is 0.6 percent lower; the CAC 40 in France is 1.5 percent weaker and Germany’s DAX is off 1.2 percent.

The All-Share index is down 0.8 at 108 775.

Financials are 1.3 percent in the red. The Industrial is 0.6 percent weaker; the Top 10 Resources has fallen 0.8 percent and the precious metals and mining index has declined by 2-point-6 percent.

Gold is trading at 4 045 dollars and platinum at 1 598 dollars per ounce.

The price of Brent crude oil is at 100.46 dollars a barrel.

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News