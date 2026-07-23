Tightening borders will curb crime: Kubayi

Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi says tightening of the country’s borders is important to curb cross border crime.

Kubayi, in her capacity as chairperson of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Migration, is working with Home Affairs to enforce border security, fast-track immigration cases through specialised virtual priority courts and manage repatriation centers near national borders.

She was speaking at the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation Winter Seminar, where she outlined the importance of implementing the plan.

“We have a lot of illicit activities that are happening. Stolen cars, goods, that we lose a lot of money on tax, the cigarettes, illicit alcohol, and groceries that are passing and that we need to deal with. So, the tightening there will help us deal with the issues of crime and organised crime will help us deal with the issue of migration. That’s why this plan is important for us to implement.”