SARB leaves repo rate unchanged at 7-percent

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) has left the repo rate unchanged at 7-percent, with the prime lending rate remaining at 10.5 percent.

This was announced by SARB Governor Lesetja Kganyago at a media briefing in Pretoria.

In May, the bank raised the policy rate by 25 basis points to 7 percent.

Inflation remains above the bank’s 3 percent target.

Statistics South Africa’s latest inflation shows that inflation rose above analysts’ expectations to 5 percent in June.

Rising fuel prices due to the US-Iran war have been driving inflation pressures.