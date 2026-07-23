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SARB leaves repo rate unchanged at 7-percent

  • Graphic for interest rates
  • Image Credits :
  • Nick Youngson CC BY-SA 3.0 Pix4free.org
SABC News

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) has left the repo rate unchanged at 7-percent, with the prime lending rate remaining at 10.5 percent.

This was announced by SARB Governor Lesetja Kganyago at a media briefing in Pretoria.

In May, the bank raised the policy rate by 25 basis points to 7 percent.

Inflation remains above the bank’s 3 percent target.

Statistics South Africa’s latest inflation shows that inflation rose above analysts’ expectations to 5 percent in June.

Rising fuel prices due to the US-Iran war have been driving inflation pressures.

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