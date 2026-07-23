Cases worth R4 bln referred to Joburg’s Disciplinary Board

The City of Johannesburg Council has referred 13 alleged financial misconduct cases worth over R4-billion to the City’s Independent Disciplinary Board for investigation.

The move follows allegations of unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure across various municipal departments. The Board will now determine whether the allegations are founded and whether further disciplinary or criminal action is warranted.

The City says the referral is part of its broader efforts to strengthen governance, accountability and consequence management. However, it has stressed that the referral does not amount to a finding of guilt, and that all officials involved are entitled to due process.

The Independent Disciplinary Board will conduct preliminary investigations and report back to council on whether the matters require further investigation or other action.

The City says it will continue to protect public resources and ensure that allegations of financial misconduct are dealt with transparently and in accordance with the law.