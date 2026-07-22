Erasmus names Springbok team for Argentina Test, NZ series

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has adopted a strategic approach for the next leg of the international season. He’s named a group of 43 players for the Test against Argentina in Buenos Aires on Saturday, August 8, and Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series against New Zealand.

Erasmus has also released five players for their franchise matches against the All Blacks.

A total of ten seasoned Springboks will make a welcome return from injuries. They include locks Eben Etzebeth and Lood de Jager, captain Siya Kolisi, and flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

Among the five players who will be released to their franchises to face the All Blacks in midweek matches are number eight Evan Roos, hooker Andre-Hugo Venter and scrumhalf Embrose Papier.

Lock Ruben van Heerden is the only player from the Nations Championship squad omitted from the two groups.

The squad will assemble in Johannesburg on Sunday to resume training.