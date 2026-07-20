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Key witness concludes testimony in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

FILE | The late Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates captain, Senzo Meyiwa captured during a match.
  • FILE | The late Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates captain, Senzo Meyiwa captured during a match.
  • Image Credits :
  • X | @OfficialPSL
SABC News

On Monday, after a long recess, witness Qiniselani Buthelezi continued with his testimony in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial at the High Court in Pretoria.

Defense counsel Charles Mnisi told the court that he has decided to withdraw his objection and says he will challenge the statement depending on how the state relies on it.

“I would rather request to withdraw, not really to abandon that objection. But just simply to withdraw it for now, my lord. And go and deal with it in the main argument, my lord. The reason why I’m withdrawing that argument, my lord, is because I don’t know what value the state would argue the extent to which the court must attach to the statement, my lord.”

Defense counsels have requested that their clients, Muzi Sibiya, Bongani Ntanzi, Mthokoziseni, Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Ntuli, be transferred to another correctional facility, citing complaints about the lack of hot water.

Qiniselani Buthelezi has concluded with his evidence in chief. The case continues on Tuesday.

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