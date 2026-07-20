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A Colonel wanted for extortion to hand himself over to police

The South African Police Service says it is working hard to bring an end to extortion-related crimes, and has appealed for the cooperation of communities.
  • FILE: The South African Police Service says it is working hard to bring an end to extortion-related crimes, and has appealed for the cooperation of communities.
  • Image Credits :
  • X_ @SAPoliceService
Horisani Sithole

A top police officer wanted for extortion is expected to hand himself in to the police on Monday morning.

The Senior Crime Intelligence Colonel is wanted by the police over allegations of extortion, believed to be worth around R350 000.

On Friday, the police pounced on the Colonel’s property in an effort to effect a warrant of arrest. However, the senior police officer was not home.

His lawyers tried to negotiate with the police for him to hand himself over and he’s expected to do so sometime on Monday morning.

 

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