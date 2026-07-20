A Colonel wanted for extortion to hand himself over to police

A top police officer wanted for extortion is expected to hand himself in to the police on Monday morning.

The Senior Crime Intelligence Colonel is wanted by the police over allegations of extortion, believed to be worth around R350 000.

On Friday, the police pounced on the Colonel’s property in an effort to effect a warrant of arrest. However, the senior police officer was not home.

His lawyers tried to negotiate with the police for him to hand himself over and he’s expected to do so sometime on Monday morning.